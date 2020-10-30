David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly scored a $20.6 million Netflix deal for a fly-on-the-wall series, which will be about the soccer player’s life.

A camera crew will follow the 45-year-old, but there will also be archival footage of his childhood and “hilarious” clips from his early days with his wife.

A source told The Sun, “This is a real coup for Netflix and will show a completely different side to David, one the public very rarely get to see.”

“David’s family are all massive archivers; they’ve been proudly documenting his career since he was a boy and have kept all the old local newspaper cuttings, school records and team photos throughout the years,” the insider added.

“Some old footage from special occasions will be shown and a crew will document David’s life now, following him around the globe as he fulfills various business ventures,” the source said.

The series will begin with him playing soccer in his back garden with his father but will also include interviews and commentary from family members, including children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

“There’s even some classic camcorder footage from various birthdays, Christmases and special occasions, as well as some hilarious insights into David and Victoria’s early dates,” the source said. “Needless to say, David is bound to come off brilliantly while viewers will get to see Victoria’s quick wit.”

Among the old footage of his best and worst moments — such as his winning goal against Greece in the 2002 World Cup or the time he was sent off against Argentina in 1998 — the project will show his current involvement with his U.S. team, Inter Miami CF. Viewers will also get a peak at his charity and social engagements and look back at his most memorable haircuts and outfits.

Fans can expect to see familiar faces such as former England, Manchester United and Real Madrid teammates Cristiano Ronaldo, Gary Nevel and Ryan Gigs. Famous friends Dave Gardner and James Corden are also rumored to make appearances.

This comes after David set up his own production company, Studio 99 media, who will be co-producing the project. The name comes from the fact that the company was set up in 2019, and he married the former Spice Girls member in 1999. There is no word yet on who the director will be. The series will air on the streaming platform in early 2022.

In June, it was reported that he was in talks with BBC and Netflix for a cooking show. The athlete also has a flair for food and has shared impressive dishes throughout lockdown. He was also one of the memorable guests on Gordon Ramsay’s show, The F Word.