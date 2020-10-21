David Beckham sparked a debate on social media earlier this week when the soccer player was photographed giving his nine-year-old daughter, Harper, a kiss on the lips.

The photo was taken while the two were making wreaths, which Victoria Beckham later posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 20, with an accompanying caption that read: “The best daddy.”

But it didn’t take long before people sounded off in the comment section, insisting that the 45-year-old had “crossed the line” for being “overly affectionate” with the youngster.

“Adore your family, but never understood those parents’ kisses on the lips. Still the best family,” one person wrote.

Another echoed similar words, saying they were “deeply disturbed” by the photo: “It always makes me uncomfortable when I see kissing on the lips with babies. David should have known better than to not only kiss Harper on the lips but also have his wife share the pic on Instagram. So inappropriate.”

The comments weren’t all negative, though. Some fans admitted that, while many criticized Beckham for sharing an affectionate moment with his daughter, they understood the purity of the moment and therefore wouldn’t deem it as inappropriate by any means.

“People associate kissing on the lips as an intimate act between lovers but some cultures do this with anyone and they know how to separate the reactions from love and affection vs intimacy,” said one. “We just need to get to that level and stop being weird about it because of our own issues.”

Others appeared to agree that Beckham kissing his daughter wasn’t a big deal and that those who felt disturbed by the photo either didn’t have children of their own or that they were simply oversensitive.

“I’ve always kissed my children on the lips and have no problem with it and neither do they,” a fan explained. “I still do now and they are 24 & 18… I think maybe question yourself on why you think it is odd. It’s a sweet and innocent gesture x.”

During their father-daughter outing, Beckham had taken to his Instagram Story to share even more photos from the fun-filled occasion, which saw Harper picking kale and fresh salad for the family’s dinner later that evening.

I’m 50 years old and wen I leave my parents house I still give them a kiss nothing wrong with it everyone would be saying something if he didn’t show them affection good on @davidbeckham — louise mclaughlin (@louisemclaughl1) October 21, 2020

The pair also found time to make several floral bouquets, which were sure to make for beautiful decorations at their $8 million home in Cotswolds.

In one doting snap, the former Calvin Klein model wrote that Harper should “reach for the stars” over a photo of her picking apples from a tree before he quipped that his daughter responded, saying: “Actually they are apples daddy.”

While Beckham has not responded to the backlash he received earlier this week for the photo, this wouldn’t be the first time he’s had to defend himself for kissing one of his children on the lips.

In December 2019, The Sun quoted Beckham saying he kisses all of his kids on the lips — except for Brooklyn Beckham — adding that it was a simple form of expressing his love to them.

“I got actually criticized for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day. I kiss all my kids on the lips. Brooklyn, maybe not. Brooklyn’s 18, he might find that a little bit strange,” said the proud dad. “But I’m very affectionate with the kids. It’s how I was brought up and Victoria, and it’s how we are with our children.”