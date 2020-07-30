Demi Moore has had three failed marriages, and now she has opened up about the mistakes she made throughout her three relationships.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle show on Thursday, the 57-year-old said that she had changed herself “so many times over and over to fit” the idea of what she thought someone else wanted.

“It’s that idea that we’re kind of conditioned to work towards being desired, but we’re not supposed to have desires of our own,” she said.

Moore was married to Freddy Moore for four years between 1981 to 1985. Then, she married Bruce Willis in 1987, and they split in 2000. Her last marriage was with Ashton Kutcher, and it lasted from 2005 to 2013.

‘I think it’s a process of, not to sound cliché, but it’s really a process of learning to love yourself, accepting who you are just as you are,’ she said, advising other women on the subject of relationships.

She encouraged people to play their part to improve relationships, but not at the expense of their own needs.

‘Working through a relationship is really commendable in our disposable times,’ she said, adding that one has to “go through the journey of really honoring the love” that brings people together in the first place, and to “really give it all you’ve got.” She explained that one couldn’t do that without that love and acceptance of oneself.

In a chat with Cagle and his co-host Julia Cunningham, she credited the late director Joel Schumacher to help her on the path to sobriety.

‘I will forever be so grateful to him. As they say, somebody seeing more of you than you see yourself. And in a way, he was doing it for himself,’ she said. ‘He wasn’t yet sober. In a way, he was doing for me what he couldn’t do himself.’

The late director had worked with Moore in the 1985 film St. Elmo’s Fire, which happened to be her first big feature release.

Moore revealed that writing her 2019 memoir ‘Inside Out’ helped her reclaim her self-love and acceptance.