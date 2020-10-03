President Donald Trump, who revealed on Friday (October 2) that he and First Lady Melania tested positive for coronavirus, is doing well, according to his physician.

Speaking from the front of Walter Reed Medical Center, where Trump was admitted on Friday, Dr. Sean Conley said that the president is not on oxygen and that his medical team is “extremely happy” with his progress.

Conley fielded pressure from reporters who demanded to know if Trump had received any oxygen treatment since his diagnosis, deflecting with a repeated, “He is not on oxygen.”

He also declined to speculate on how the president might have contracted the virus. “Not going to go into that,” he stated, saying those details were irrelevant to Trump’s overall care.

Conley stressed that the team is “focused on giving him the best care we can…Every day we are reviewing his needs.”

He added that Trump is overall in good condition, fever-free for 24 hours, and with heart rate and blood pressure in normal range. His main symptom currently is just feeling run-down.

“He’s very healthy; he’s up and active,” Conley confirmed. “He’s able to handle it.

When asked why Trump had been transferred to Walter Reed, then, Conley said, “Because he’s the president of the United States.”

He also assured that the First Lady is “doing great,” clarifying that she is “convalescing at home.”

Trump, who announced his coronavirus diagnosis via Twitter, has been suffering a frustrating few days in the spotlight, having weathered controversy about his tax returns at the start of the week as well as a confrontational debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Also on Friday, two prominent members of Trump’s camp announced they had tested positive for the virus: Hope Hicks — who had been traveling with the President on Air Force One this week — followed by Kellyanne Conway with a similar statement.