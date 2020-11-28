Donald Trump Jr. was photographed with his mask on Saturday as he exited Marine One with his brother Eric and President Trump. He then played a round of golf at the family’s club in Virginia without a mask, just eight days after revealing he had tested positive for COVID-19.

NBC News‘ White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell posted photos and a video of the Trumps at the club on Twitter. Don Jr was seen on Marine One, exiting the aircraft, and on the course during his round – never once wearing a mask.

— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 28, 2020

Don Jr announced that he had “just tested positive” for COVID on Friday. He wrote in an Instagram post at the time: “Got the Rona I’m totally asymptomatic. Going to give it a couple days of quarantine and follow the protocols then get retested in case it was a false positive as I feel and have felt totally fine.”

The Center for Disease Control is very clear about the “protocols” that should be followed by individuals like Don Jr, who test positive but are asymptomatic. “If you continue to have no symptoms, you can be with others after 10 days have passed since you had a positive viral test for COVID-19,” advises the CDC.

Despite his pledge to “follow the protocols,” Don Jr announced on Wednesday that he would be joining his family for Thanksgiving. He and a gleeful Kimberly Guilfoyle appeared in a video posted to Instagram, with the First Son writing: “Got to start our Thanksgiving a little bit early… I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to be cleared to be with my family but I got the medical OK I’m all done with the Rona so @kimberlyguilfoyle and I made our back up plan meal today and are just going to double up on the Thanksgiving day feast. We hope that you and yours have a wonderful Thanksgiving.”

OK! contacted four medical professionals, all of whom said that they would not give medical clearance to any person five days after they had tested positive for coronavirus, regardless of whether or not they had symptoms or tested negative. One day later, Don Jr was seen with his siblings and their partners at Camp David for the holiday.

Guilfoyle joined Don Jr at Camp David as well, despite CDC guidelines stating that individuals who have come into contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID 19 isolate for 14 days. She had previously tested positive in July, but medical experts have made it clear that individuals are not immune from getting the virus again after testing positive.

Guilfoyle was also on Marine One Saturday as was Dan Scavino, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications. Scavino joined the men for their round of golf while Guilfoyle did not, which made her decision to join the men a bit of a mystery.

And while it is universally accepted that no more than four individuals should play in a group on any golf outing, the Trumps have never been ones to follow guidelines. That could explain why they were joined by a fifth golfer on Saturday who appeared to be the club pro at Trump National Golf Club Washington DC.