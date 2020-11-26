Tiffany Trump is dealing with the post-election blues in a familiar hotspot. The soon-to-be-former first daughter was spotted out and about in Miami this weekend, super-spreading the love as she posed for photos with friends, fans, and sycophants.

Florida reported 6,483 new cases on Saturday and 18 deaths. That night, Tiffany headed out to Prime 112 for some food and photos. There, she and her boyfriend Michael Boulos met up with UFC fighter Colby Covington and friend of the Kardashians Jonathan Cheban. Eager to document the run-in, the group decided to pose for a photo together inside the restaurant. Not a single member of the group was wearing their mask though, despite the alarming numbers coming in from Florida and, in particular, Miami-Dade county.

TIFFANY TRUMP PUTS BAR EXAM ON HOLD

Even more alarming is the fact that Tiffany ditched the mask despite the fact that her half-brother had announced just one day prior that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Much like her visit to Miami in October though, Tiffany did not let her recent contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus ruin her fun.

Tiffany came under fire back at that time for partying the night away in Miami amid a growing pandemic. The numbers were actually far lower at that time than they are now, but no growing surge was going to quell Tiff’s urge to hit up South Beach.

There was some good news though, as Tiffany did put on her mask Monday when she went to visit Patrice Meignan. He is the owner of what he refers to as a “high-technology mobility concept store,” The Arsenal. It is unclear how the pair know one another.

Tiffany is in Florida despite the fact that her family will not be having their annual Thanksgiving festivities at Mar-a-Lago.

The recent law school graduate – who has yet to take the bar exam – spent the past few months hitting up battleground states in a failed bid to get her dad reelected. She made stops in North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota. The first daughter was tasked with targeting young female voters and members of the “LGBQIIA+” community during these stops. The latter of those groups has made no secret of their disdain for Tiffany and her father after they decided to leave out transgender persons during campaign rallies.

The 27-year-old daughter of Donald and his second wife Marla Maples managed to outshine her older siblings when she graduated from law school last May, making her the most academically accomplished member of the family. Tiffany received her Juris Doctor from Georgetown, the school that both Eric and Ivanka attended for at least some of their undergraduate work.

That big accomplishment was a bit bittersweet though for Tiffany and her classmates, who were robbed of a traditional graduation ceremony because of the coronavirus outbreak. It also seemed that her siblings and father had forgotten about her big day, as they did not congratulate Tiffany on social media until days later. Her mother Marla did not forget and shared how proud she was of Tiffany along with some photos of her only child.

“Hallelujah you’ve done it honey! I love you… I’m so proud of you. And for the work you inspired and helped manifest today as a virtual celebration of #2020graduates around our country You are a blessing, a light and you are so loved,” wrote Marla on Instagram.

TIFFANY TRUMP AND REP MATT GAETZ STIR CONTROVERSY OVER SOCIAL MEDIA COMMENTS

There is one upside to the pandemic if Tiffany plans to take a job in Washington, D.C. The D.C. Bar adopted a new order over the summer which stated: “The DC Court of Appeals issued an order granting, in part, the request included in an emergency petition to allow law school graduates to practice law in DC without taking the bar exam. The Court expects to issue emergency rules on Monday, September 28, expanding current provisions allowing temporary practice under supervision and potentially providing emergency exam-waiver admission (referred to as “diploma privilege” by the petitioners) for qualifying applicants.”

As a graduate of Georgetown, Tiffany would qualify for this exception, though she would have to submit a plan regarding when she hoped to take the exam. Tiffany might decide to head back to California or New York to practice law, however, if her father is defeated by Joe Biden at the polls next week. Or she may head down to Florida, especially in light of all the hostility residents have about the Trump family in New York and California.

Tiffany will have to get studying if she plans to take the bar when it is next offered in February, or maybe she will transition into a role in the administration. If she were 10 years older she could have been her father’s pick for Vice President, skipping over Ivanka because the President and Vice President cannot be from the state.