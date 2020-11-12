The White House is fraught with tension these days thanks to a commander-in-chief who shows no signs of moving out come January and yet another outbreak of the coronavirus. It was revealed this week that a third wave of Donald Trump staffers had tested positive for COVID-19 after the President hosted a party at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on election night.

OK! spoke with two individuals who said that these developments were hitting White House workers harder than anyone else in the residence. “They are terrified, they are exhausted, and they are still giving everything that they got to a man who does not care if they live or die,” said one individual who knows many of the staff members. “And they will never complain, never say nothing bad because they are the most loyal people on this planet.”

The staff managed to get through the first two waves without incident, said both sources, who recalled that a pair of housekeepers were the first to get sick with the virus back in August — but quarantined to prevent the spread. They said that there are about 100 employees who staff the residence, and as the days rolled by without a new incident there was a great sense of relief among workers.

That all changed in September, when Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus. It was soon like a domino effect that ended with the President, First Lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, all testing positive. “[The staff] did not learn any of these people were sick, did not hear a word, until it was on the news,” said the source, who then paused for a bit to gather himself. “You know how hard these people work? All day, never sit down, go home and feel like they just ran a marathon, then wake up to do it again the next day. And they still can’t get no respect from that disgusting man [Trump].”

The second source was actually at The White House in the wake of President Trump‘s diagnosis and said they did not see anyone wearing masks except for the workers. That person also noted that almost every single employee he saw seemed to be over 50 and Black or Latinx, three communities who have proven to be more at risk of contracting the virus.

“There is an indifference to every single one of those workers from the bottom to the top of the Trump administration,” noted that source. “And they would never complain, never do anything less than their absolute best, and never say a word as they suddenly watched their co-workers dropping like flies.”

Shortly after Hicks tested positive, a valet, two kitchen workers and several others tested positive, according to that source. “And look, I was not there when President Trump returned from [Walter Reed] hospital, but can you imagine having to see him just stroll in without a mask on as if there is no consequence at all or possibility of spreading the virus? And this was after his own porter had tested positive.”

They continued: “So that outbreak dies down after being caused by a party at The White House, and what’s the next thing this f**king President decides to do? Throw another motherf**king party at The White House on election night.” Photos from the event do show that masks were certainly not required or even encouraged.

As for why the virus seems to be spreading so quickly inside the White House, both sources listed off the same few things: the confined quarters, the fact that members of the Trump administration do not wear masks, and how frequently those same staffers stop by or walk through the personal residence on their way to and from their own offices or the Oval Office.

The Secret Service has it just as bad, said both men, noting that they have no choice but to be on the job. “You cannot make a Zoom call to protect the President’s life,” commented the second source. “And look, while these employees all get nice compensation packages, none of them are in a position to just walk out and quit.” That would explain why agents sat in a hermetically sealed car with Trump just two days after he was diagnosed to go on a joy ride outside Water Reed hospital in October.

“You know what these people are trained to do? They could survive a terrorist attack, a hurricane, hell they could probably make it through the apocalypse with the training they get, and all while saving the President,” said that first source.

“But there ain’t no way to make yourself safe when your boss and his friends are ignorant of science. They are just plain ignorant. People are talking about white privilege, well that family is the epitome of white privilege.”

The two sources say they are more concerned than ever for these men and women now that President Trump is refusing to concede the election and seems prepared to possibly barricade himself in the White House. “He is spending more time in the residence, there are more people coming to see him now, and who knows when he will decide to throw another party,” said the second source.

“I just hope they can make it through until the Bidens move in.”