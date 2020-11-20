In another odd and unexpected moment of 2020, Drake Bell appears to have changed his name to Drake Campana and moved to Mexico.

The 34-year-old is apparently more popular in Mexico than in the U.S., so he decided to appeal to that demographic and take on a new alias. He has also been releasing music in Spanish, such as songs like “Dionsa.” His latest single, “Waiting for the World,” dropped last week.

According to rumors, the Nickelodeon alum has been living in Mexico for almost a year now and first started to release Spanish music last year. The Amanda Show actor has even been writing all of his social media posts in Spanish. However, the internet didn’t seem to catch onto the change until he changed his Twitter name to Drake Campana — which is “bell” in Spanish — but his username is still “@drakebell.”

“He’s been big in Mexico for some time so why not target your music towards that audience. Americans probably only want to hear the D&J [Drake & Josh] theme song and he’s probably so tired of playing that,” one user explained.

maybe Drake Bell was meant to be Drake Campana all along bc this actually sounds good 😭💀💀pic.twitter.com/wbg8joWu1b — Josh Mitchell (@Oh_My_Josh69) November 19, 2020

“Losing my mind over Drake Bell right now like what even is going on, also just discovered that he covered ‘La Camisa Negra’ and it sounds really good,” another wrote.

Not everyone was impressed with the change, though. “I’m not gonna explain it but the drake bell s**t is racist af to me white people aren’t allowed to up and switch an entire demographic like that by choice he can go f**k himself,” one user vented upon seeing Bell’s new persona.

Several fans even speculated that the move to Mexico and the new alias was to separate himself from the abuse allegations made by his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt earlier this year.

“Drake Bell really got exposed as an abuser then packed it up and fled to Mexico and started a music career over there and only posts in Spanish now. What in the Lifetime?” one user pondered.

Lingafelt began dating the actor when she was 16, and one year into their relationship he began to verbally abuse her, she claimed.

“It then turned to physical — hitting, throwing, everything,” she said in a TikTok video. “I don’t even want to get into the underage girls thing,” she said, referring to allegations from other women who said they had relations with Bell when they were minors. “I mean I will, but I’m scared.”

However, Bell denied the allegations. His spokesperson told USA Today that Bell “never abused my ex-girlfriend or did so many of the other things Melissa falsely claimed on her TikTok video.”

“As our relationship ended — more than a decade ago — we, unfortunately, both called each other terrible names, as often happens when couples are breaking up. But that is it,” he explained. “Clearly, Melissa still felt close enough to me just last year that she was comfortable reaching out to ask me to provide her with financial support during a tough time (which I did).”