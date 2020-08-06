Australian radio host Neil Breen has added his voice to the chorus of media personalities and celebrities, accusing Ellen DeGeneres of being unpleasant or rude to colleagues, guests and staff.

DeGeneres was scheduled to be on Australia’s Today Show, and her people had a strict set of rules for when she was on set.

According to the host, DeGeneres’ producers told him: “So Neil when Ellen gets here today, you‘re not to approach her, you’re not to talk to her, she’ll come down and sit down with Richard and you’re not to look at her.”

Breen remembers being flabbergasted by the demand, adding that he thought it was ridiculous.

“I kind of said you can’t be fair dinkum – I can’t look at her?!”

He added that when he heard about the rumors and revelations that DeGeneres is actually a mean person, he wasn’t surprised at all.

“As soon as I first saw reports surface there were troubles behind the scenes at Ellen’s show, I didn’t bat an eyelid,” he said.

More allegations have surfaced of DeGeneres’ mean spirit, with a producer on The Ellen Show claiming that people would be laughed at for segment ideas.

Producer Hedda Muskat told Channel 7’s Sunrise: “When you walk into her office to pitch her your segments there was always a snarl and I always felt that I was never welcome. She always hurried me like ‘get to the point, get to the point’.”

Muskat added that things seemingly got worse when Executive Producer Ed Glavin came on board.

“It changed when Ed Glavin was hired. He became her dog, her voice. I was privy in meetings while he went off at people with a vein bulging in his neck … she (Ellen) would turn around, laugh, and say that ‘every production needs their dog’,” she explained.

Before Stephen “tWitch” Boss joined The Ellen Show, Tony Okungbowa served as the show’s on-set DJ. He too has come out with his experiences.

“While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward,” he wrote on Instagram.