Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is neck-deep in a public relations crisis that could cripple her career and her show. Yet, according to sources, DeGeneres is determined to forge ahead herself – without the help of an expert crisis management team.

“Despite pleas from producers and executives at the network to hire an experienced and expert crisis manager to get her out of this mess, Ellen is dragging her feet because she doesn’t want to spend the money,” a source told OK!

‘TOTALLY EXPENDABLE’—NO EYE-CONTACT, NO GUM OR NO TALKING TO ELLEN

DeGeneres is the highest-paid comedian in the world, with a net worth of around $330 million.

The source added: “People around Ellen are pushing her to get ahead of any further drama, but no-one can make her do what she doesn’t want to do.”

In addition to the current allegations, the talk show host has also faced criticism of being tone-deaf.

Filming a segment for her show from her $15 million estate in April, DeGeneres said: “One thing that I’ve learned from being in quarantine is that people — this is like being in jail, is what it is. It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay.”

KRISTEN BELL THE FAVORITE TO REPLACE BESIEGED ELLEN DEGENERES

Meanwhile, staff on the talk show have been told to return to work on 31st August. But whether DeGeneres will host the show is still a mystery.

OK! has learned that actress Kristen Bell is a favorite to replace DeGeneres, while James Corden’s name has also been mentioned.

“They have been grooming her as the replacement. She is definitely in front of James Corden. They want a woman, and no-one is funnier or more relatable than Kristen,” a source said.