We’re getting a stark look behind-the-scenes of Ellen DeGeneres’s chat fest — where it is not all racism, fear and intimidation, OK! has learned.

OK! has spoken to a number of sources, who would not speak on the record, because they’re muzzled by nondisclosure agreements — or as they’re known, NDAs — to prevent them from talking about their experiences on the show, which debuted in 2003.

Multiple employees have alleged it is a toxic work environment filled with sexual misconduct, racism and bullying.

At the weekend, one of the show’s three Executive Producers, Ed Glavin, addressed a fan online, and said “nobody is going off the air.”

His colleague, Head Writer and Executive Producer Kevin Leman, is accused of requesting a hand job and oral sex from another staffer in a bathroom during a company party in 2013, BuzzFeed News reported.

Another ex-employee described seeing Leman grab the penis of a production assistant, according to the report.

Speaking to OK!, sources described what it is like to work behind-the-scenes for the besieged DeGeneres.

One insider said DeGeneres can’t stand gum and if someone near her has it in their mouth, “she freaks out.”

Viewers see the host’s cozy home during lockdown broadcasts, but a second source said things are not as warm as they look, particularly for her staff.

“She has no respect for those who literally clean up her mess. She’ll fire you on the spot if you upset her,” that source said.

A third source said the television host has little to no respect for minimum-wage production assistants who are considered totally expendable.

“There’s no compassion. If you can’t handle the job, you’ll be replaced,” said a source.

Things can get so bad, people are walking on eggshells.

“Ellen won’t even make eye contact with employees,” said the snitch. “She refuses to even acknowledge them.”

According to an on-set insider, Warner Bros. has all employees sign.

“It stops you from saying anything,” said one insider. “Even if you got fired, and had nice things to say, even years after you’ve left.”

The future of the top-rating Warner Bros. television show is up in the air after an investigation into the embattled television was launched.

As OK! reported, Kristen Bell is the front-runner to replace Ellen and is being eyed by network brass for the role.

Warner Bros. said in a statement obtained by OK! that dozens of former and current employees had been interviewed about the show’s work environment, and the network was “disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management.”

The company said “several staffing changes” were identified in addition to “appropriate measures” that will be made to “address the issues that have been raised.”

In her own statement to staff, DeGeneres said: “On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect.

“As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me.”