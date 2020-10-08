Spilling the tea! Emmy Rossum has no problem slamming trolls — especially the ones that slut-shame her.

The Shameless star tweeted on Wednesday, October 7, that she “can’t wait to get my I’M SPEAKING T-shirt.” Rossum was referring to Kamala Harris’ “I’m Speaking” moment during the debate with Vice President Mike Pence, which took place that same day.

“Yeah your shirts that say I GET PAID TO GET NAKED ON TV are sold out,” one user replied.

Thankfully, the Phantom of the Opera alum has thick skin and didn’t seem to let the comment knock her. In fact, she clapped back at the hater.

“I get paid to tell stories and life sometimes involves this awesome thing called sex. Maybe you’ve just never had any so you don’t know,” she quipped.

Later on, Rossum explained that fans of President Donald Trump regularly give her grief for showing off her physique on the big and small screen.

“When I say something Trump supporters hate, they love to come at me for my body. ‘Shut up and go back to being naked,'” she tweeted on October 8. “They seem to think I should be ashamed of my female naked body.”

However, the brunette beauty did not back down. “I don’t feel shame. I love my body. That must be intimidating for them. I’m not sorry,” she added.

The heat often stems from her frequent nude scenes while playing Fiona Gallagher on Shameless. She even felt that those moments “suited the character.”

“This is a very low-income family, they have very thin walls, they don’t have any money for entertainment, and this girl likes to have sex. For me to glamify her would not be realistic. I have a lot of control over what I want to show, when I want to show it and when I don’t want to show it,” she said.

Rossum knew nudity would be involved in the show, telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2012 that her original contract specified how much she would have to disrobe.

“Originally, when they made the contract it was like, ‘You will show partial side boob, you will show two cheeks,'” she said.

“When I got on set — I’d never done nudity before — I was like, ‘Oh, everyone here is human.’ Some days you feel like, ‘Oh, God. I wish we were shooting this last week, I felt so skinny,'” she explained.

This isn’t the first time Rossum has stood up for herself, and we’re sure it won’t be the last. In 2016 she successfully fought against pay disparities on the show. Rossum got herself a pay rise by arguing that her hours on set and screen time had increased since she started on the Showtime series.

Then, in 2018, she said goodbye to her Shameless character, but it’s clear that Rossum has no shame. You go, girl!