Let the rain fall down…

If you were around in the mid-00’s, those words bring back warm feelings of MTV’s hit reality show Laguna Beach.

On Tuesday, Kristin Cavallari shared a selfie of herself cuddled up with old flame Stephen Colletti only four months after her split from husband Jay Cutler.

“2004 or 2020?” the 33-year-old Cavallari captioned the photo, geotagging Laguna Beach as the location.

The reunion set the internet on fire, with the photo garnering over 508,000 likes and 48,000 comments.

“This could be what saves 2020,” a fan wrote.

“It’s what we have all waited for,” commented another.

Even fellow MTV star Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi responded “Omg I am here for this.”

Cavallari and Colletti’s on-and-off relationship was documented on the hit show Laguna Beach. Their relationship led to an intense years-long feud with the show’s other star Lauren Conrad.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI REVEALS SHE HAD A SECRET ROMANCE WITH ‘THE HILLS’ CAMERAMAN WHILE PRETENDING TO DATE BRODY JENNER

The Uncommon James founder spoke about her relationship with Colletti in her book Balancing in Heels, writing: “Stephen was the most important thing in my life, and there was nothing I cared about more. I hated fighting with him on camera because it felt like I was airing all our dirty laundry,”

The pair have remained friends since the show ended.

In 2018, Cavallari landed her own reality show Very Cavallari. Amid her split from Cutler, 37, Cavallari said in May that her E! series was not picked up for a fourth season.

Cavallari’s outing with Colletti, 34, comes only four months after she and Cutler announced their divorce and end to their 10-year relationship in April.

The former couple released a joint statement on Instagram, saying it was just a situation “of two people growing apart” and they still have “nothing but love and respect for one another.”

Cavallari and Cutler, a former NFL quarterback, share three children: sons Jaxon, 6, and Camden, 7, and daughter Saylor, 4.

In May, the couple reached a custody agreement after filing for divorce, according to PEOPLE. The pair agreed to be named “joint primary residential parents,” with each spending 182.5 days with the kids a year and alternating time on a week-on, week-off basis.

Following his stint on Laguna Beach, Colletti went on to star as Chase Adams in the hit show One Tree Hill.

Colletti has been linked publicly to actress Chelsea Kane and Hayden Panettiere.