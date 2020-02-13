trending in REALITY TV

Kristin Cavallari revealed she had a secret romance with a cameraman on The Hills on the latest episode of Very Cavallari, set to air on Thursday, February 13. The reality star admitted that she briefly dated the man while she was in a fake relationship with Brody Jenner for the show.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation