The libel case against The Sun newspaper brought on by actor Johnny Depp is nearing its end – and several explosive revelations have now been made public.

Depp is suing News Group Newspapers after they published an article in which they referred to him as a “wife-beater”. This stemmed from allegations by ex-wife Amber Heard that he had been abusive towards her during their marriage.

From early childhood drug use to secret recordings, here are seven unbelievable things that were revealed in court.

Heard fabricated her sexual assault

A former assistant to Heard has accused the actress of using her sexual assault ordeal in the court case against Depp. Kate James worked for Heard between 2012 to 2015 and told Heard about an incident in Brazil 25 years ago. James testified: “She referred directly to a violent rape that occurred to me 26 years ago and she twisted it into her own story, and she used it for her own use.”

Depp gave his 13-year old daughter marijuana

In court documents, it’s alleged that Depp “encouraged” his 13-year old daughter Lily-Rose Depp to use marijuana. The actor added that at a later stage, he told Lily-Rose to come to him if she ever wanted to try it – which she did. Depp explained that he didn’t want her “first experience in this world to be with people you don’t know, taking things you don’t know that I can’t trust, so it’s a safety issue.”

Depp’s own drug use started at age 11

The actor confirmed in court that his own drug use started at the very young age of 11-years old. He explained how his mother abused drugs, and that he would take some of her ‘nerve pills’. Depp said:

“I brought (my mother) her nerve pills and I took one and that began [my drug use].” The actor was also quick to add that he was in recovery during “significant parts” of his marriage to Heard, but “instead of supporting my sobriety” she allegedly encouraged him to relapse.

Elon Musk offered Heard 24/7 protection from Depp

Billionaire Space X founder Elon Musk reportedly offered Heard around-the-clock protection from Depp “because I really like you.” Heard is said to have texted the billionaire about her struggles and domestic violence claims. She told Musk that she was going to seek a restraining order against Depp. It was then that Musk replied with: “The offer would stand, even if you never wanted to see me again… anyway, sorry for being an idiot. The radio silence hurts a lot. It only matters because I really like you.”

Musk and Heard had previously been in a relationship.

Heard punched Depp over losing $750 million

When Depp learned that he had lost $750 million of his fortune due to unpaid taxes, it is alleged that Heard launched several “haymakers” at him. This was apparently the same night as Heard’s 30th birthday party. Depp’s lawyers said that Heard was the one who became violent that night, but Heard’s representative disputed the claims. “The evidence in this case is clear: Johnny Depp was said to beat Amber Heard repeatedly. The increasingly desperate attempts by the actor and his enablers to revive his career by initiating baseless litigation against so many people once close to him — his former lawyers, former managers, and his former spouse — are not fooling anyone,” they said in a statement.

Heard confessed to hitting Depp

Depp’s legal counsel released recordings that Depp made in secret, in which Heard admitted that she punched the actor. In the audio clip the actress can be heard saying: “I did not punch you, I did not deck you. I hit you, but you’re fine, I did not hurt you. That’s the difference between me and you. You’re a f**king baby. You are such a baby. Grow the f**k up Johnny. I did start physical fights, yes, so you did the right thing’ but goes on ‘what is your excuse when there’s no physical fight… and you still run away.”

Heard’s sister lied to the court about sibling violence

In one of the biggest bombshells of the court proceedings, Depp’s lawyers played a video clip to the court in which Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez admits that he was beaten by Heard. Henriquez testified that her sister had never attacked her, but in the clip Henriquez is sitting by a pool as an unidentified person asks her “did you get in a fight?” and then added “I can’t believe Amber beat your ass.” Depp’s lawyers accused Henriquez of “lying” to the court, and “tailored her testimony to meet her sister’s evidence”.