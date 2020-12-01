Model Gisele Bündchen has still got it! The 40-year-old showed off her toned tummy in a bikini on Instagram, taking full advantage of a photo opp featuring a full moon.

In the gorgeous pic posted on Monday, November 30, Bündchen posed in the water and reached up towards the full moon.

“What you’re doing today is getting you closer to where you want to be tomorrow?” she captioned the snap, adding the same question underneath in Portuguese.

Bündchen’s fans swarmed the comment section to gush over the beauty. “The most sensual and beautiful,” one user wrote with heart-eye emojis and clapping hands. “Beautiful,” another simply said.

The supermodel took advantage of the lunar eclipse on November 30 and got a stunning shot with the moon still visible in the daylight.

Bündchen seems to be living in paradise at her Tampa, Fla., home with husband Tom Brady and their kids, son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7. She regularly meditates by the water, goes for restorative walks and shares healthy meals on her social media.

Bündchen and Brady also co-parent Brady’s 13-year-old son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan.

Bündchen is currently teaching fans how to partake in guided meditation on InsightTimer and described herself as a “mother, author, philanthropist and global environmentalist” on her teacher profile.

Her profile explains that, “over the years, Gisele has faced a number of challenges, and credits meditation with helping her live a more conscious and joyful life.”

“As a longtime meditation practitioner, Gisele believes we are all divine beings, and that when we quiet our minds, we will find that most of the answers we seek are inside,” the profile notes.

In March, Bündchen told Marie Claire that she believes “our responsibility is to take care of the earth and its natural resources. Our survival depends on it. My goal in life is to leave the earth in a better place for future generations.”