Supermodel Heidi Klum’s divorce from ex-husband and singer Seal has taken another turn for the worse. Klum is claiming that the singer is preventing her from taking the children to her native Germany.

The model launched an emergency filing with the court so that she can bring her four children to Germany with her when she starts filming the next season of Next Top Model.

According to the documents, Seal doesn’t want the kids to travel to Europe as he is concerned about the global COVID-19 pandemic. Klum noted his concern but also stated that while they share joint custody of the kids, they spend most of their time at her house.

“Henry’s time with our children is sporadic at best. I am well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the COVID-19 virus, and would never put our children at risk — I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States,” Klum wrote in her declaration.

In her filing, she argued that Seal has a British passport, so he will be able to visit whenever he wants. She also added that she decided to approach the courts as she previously tried to come to an agreement with the singer.

“Also, as Henry (Seal) has a British passport, he would be able to visit the children while they are in Germany if he wishes to do so. I tried to work this out with Henry directly to no avail,” she stated.