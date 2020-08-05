About to pop! Hilaria Baldwin took to social media on Monday to share a sweet selfie of her massive baby bump.

The yoga instructor, who is expecting her fifth child with husband Alec, showed off her growing belly while wearing a black bra and underwear. The natural beauty went makeup free and kept her wavy brunette locks long and loose.

‘The babe is getting big… and low!’ she captioned the precious photo.

Taking another snap on her Batman cased phone, the 36-year-old flashed her belly as she lifted up her white dress.

Baldwin first announced she was pregnant back in April. According to Glamour, the news came after she sadly suffered two miscarriages in the past year, one around 10 weeks and the other at four months.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” she wrote on Instagram in November 2019 after her second loss. “We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this.”

HAILEY BALDWIN REACTS TO HER AUNT HILARIA’S DEVASTATING NEWS OF SECOND MISCARRIAGE

The Baldwins already share four children together – Carmen Gabriela, 6, Rafael Thomas, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo Alejandro David, 2. The couple began dating in August 2011 and became engaged the following year. They married in June 2012 in New York City.

The Mom Brain podcast host isn’t the only star proudly showing off her baby bump. Last week, Stassi Schroeder bared her own in a sweet photo shared by her fiancé Beau Clark on the anniversary of their engagement.

The former Vanderpump Rules star looked peaceful as she cradled her growing belly wearing a set of white lingerie.

“Happy Anniversary to my Sweets! One year of Engagement!,” Clark, 40, wrote alongside the intimate photo of his fiancée. “Can’t wait to be a parent with you.”

The 32-year-old commented back, “I love youuuu. We may not get to have our fancy ass wedding this year but I get to carry your little alien baby, so we goooood.

Clark, who works in commercial casting and the New Orleans native are expecting a baby girl late December or early January 2021.