Rapper and actor Ice-T was slammed on social media after he shared a harrowing photo of his father-in-law — who is suffering from COVID-19 — on social media with a harsh “I told you so” caption.

Ice-T posted an up-close photo of his father-in-law from a hospital bed on Sunday, November 29, with an oxygen mask on. “My father-in-law ‘Coco’s [Austin] dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker.’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs. 40 days in ICU close to death. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now #COVIDisNotAGame,” the Hollywood star wrote.

It’s unclear if his father-in-law approved the post going live, but it started a storm on social media as Ice-T found himself in conversations with fans on the matter for days.

My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame pic.twitter.com/fPEifkJCge — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020

“Some people think a Mask is a sign of weakness.. My homie @BrotherMob [Brad Jordan AKA Scarface] who had it, told me.. ‘Ice, your Gangster can’t fight this s**t…..’ I heard him loud and clear!” the “Colors” hitmaker replied to a user who said, “Some of us gotta learn the hard way.”

“I have no sympathy for non-maskers who get COVID, honestly,” one fan replied to Ice-T’s initial post. “Honestly … A lot of non-maskers only do it because they’re listening to the President … Just sayin,” Ice-T added.

“I would NEVER wish ANYONE sickness … I don’t need that Karma,” Ice-T wrote later to clarify his stance. “‘I don’t really care what you believe … And you probably won’t care until YOU can’t breathe..’ #CovidBars,” he tweeted.

Many users thought that putting his own family on blast was disrespectful. “What would cause somebody to post something like this? It totally reads like schadenfreude on your own father-in-law. Plenty of ‘pro-maskers’ have met the same or worse fates. We don’t celebrate ppl getting sick so we can have our ‘told you so’ moment. That’s your FAMILY. Gross,” Brandon Straka from the #WalkAway campaign wrote.

Ice-T clapped back, writing, “If I’m willing to use a family member that I love, as an example of someone coming close to death from a virus that I assume you think is fake … And I’m trying to warn people … Then it must be serious to me. Brandon you’ve got a lotta nerve.”

Ice-T called out many fans who criticized the controversial move and then wrote, “I love how MFs feel free to talk s**t to me … And then I’M the Bully when I simply reply … Lol.”

Ice-T has yet to give an update on his father-in-law’s condition, but we’re thinking of his family during this difficult time.