The latest Trump’s to be given the boot is President Trump’s grandchildren. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner pulled their kids out of school because parents complained about their COVID-19 protocols — especially when the pair attended multiple superspreader events at the White House.

Their three children had been attending Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School since they moved to Washington D.C. in 2017 — when the President was inaugurated — but moved to Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy in Maryland in October.

Both schools are extremely pricey with tuitions of up to $28,400 and $25,270, respectively.

A spokesman for Milton confirmed they left the school, but a source close to the family told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that the reason was that “Berman offered more in-person classes during the pandemic.”

IVANKA TRUMP HEADS HOME WITH NEWBORN THEODORE LOOKING SLIM JUST TWO DAYS AFTER GIVING BIRTH!

Kushner said in August that he would send his children to school if he could. As Berman switched to mostly in-person during September and October, it sounds like he got what he wanted.

However, fellow Milton parents have suggested that there’s more to the story. Parents reportedly grew concerned after the superspreader event at the White House Rose Garden, where 11 guests contracted COVID-19. The parents grew more concerned when the President was diagnosed with the virus after a debate in Cleveland, Ohio, which Ivanka attended without wearing a mask.

“There was concern for the safety of children because it was very clear the Kushner parents were violating public health recommendations … At the same time of rising cases in the states and children going back to school, we were seeing the Kushners violating quarantine requirements,” an anonymous parent said.

FIRST FAMILY FUN! IVANKA TRUMP & JARED KUSHNER ENJOY A SKI VACATION WITH THEIR KIDS

According to the parent, the school did not share whether or not Jared and Ivanka had said if their kids had seen President Trump when he was diagnosed. “Masked, but indoors, and there are the Secret Service, who are with the children. That was also a concern,” the mother said.

Several parents said that the school tried to compromise within their coronavirus guidelines but an agreement wasn’t reached, and they withdrew their kids instead.

Milton’s guidelines read: “Students and families are expected to adhere to any and all social distancing guidelines and mask requirements while not on campus to minimize the risk of contracting COVID-19 as well as reducing the risk of exposing employees and/or MILTON’s students to COVID-19.”

INSIDE THE EXPLOSIVE WHITE HOUSE COVID-19 CRISIS — EVERYTHING WE KNOW

“To help reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure at the School, the School asks all families to limit their attendance at large public or private gatherings, events, and other activities to those where social distancing can be maintained and guidance regarding masks is followed,” the statement adds. “Families and students should avoid hosting or attending large gatherings where proper social distancing measures are not feasible.”

White House Spokeswoman Carolina Hurley told the Daily Mail that “Unnamed sources attacking a family’s decision about what is best for their kids in the middle of a pandemic is shameful. As is true for all families, schooling choices and education are deeply personal decisions and they owe no one, especially idle gossips seeking press attention, an explanation.”