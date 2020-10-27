Jared Kushner got a reelection boost from his biggest supporter earlier this year — his mom, Seryl. Mrs. Kushner was feeling very generous just before her son was selected to head up the team tasked with leading the nation’s disastrous response to the coronavirus. So generous, in fact, that she donated $200,000 to the RNC and her son’s boss, President Donald Trump.

OK! obtained FEC filings that show in early March, Seryl wrote a $100,000 check to the Trump Victory Fund and two checks for $59,900 and $35,500 to the Republican National Committee as well as two more checks for $2,800.00 to Donald J. Trump for President.

Seryl describes herself as an entrepreneur and lists her New York City address on the filing. She and husband Charles Kushner live in a floor-through apartment on Fifth Avenue just a few blocks down from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This shift to the right has been an abrupt turn for the Kushners, who at one point were close to Bill and Hillary Clinton. Jared’s dad, Charles, donated so much money to the couple and the Democratic National Committee that the then-President and First Lady stopped by their New Jersey home for dinner.

At the same time, the two were not big fans of Republican Chris Christie, who put Charles behind bars on charges of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering. Jared has spoken in the past about how his most prized possession is the wallet his father made for him in prison.

The couple is notoriously press shy, but did make headlines a few years back when it was revealed that they had refused to meet their son Joshua’s wife because they did not think she was good enough for their son. That wife is Karlie Kloss, a supermodel who has been working since she was 15, launched her own FEED charity by 19 and, at 22, had founded a coding school for young women interested in learning STEM. Now 28, Kloss did agree to convert to Judaism before marrying into the Kushner family, where she became the lone self-made millionaire of the group.