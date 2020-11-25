Jake Paul declared COVID-19 to be a hoax in an interview with The Daily Beast that was published on Wednesday, November 25, while downplaying the fatal impact it has wreaked on the country. He also stated that masks are not effective in combating the spread of the virus and showed no remorse for hosting hundreds of maskless guests at his Calabasas mansion back in August amid a surge in cases in California.

The 23-year-old YouTuber/TikTok’er/Disney star/rapper/boxer is one of the most famous people in the world these days, having followed in the footsteps of his influencer brother Logan Paul. He has amassed millions of followers on multiple social media platforms and is estimated to have pocketed approximately $19 million in revenue over the past five years.

What Jake has not been doing, it seems, is reading or discussing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with any reputable sources. At one point he tells the Beast‘s entertainment editor Marlow Stern:

People like yourself, or people who go on Twitter and read articles all day, you know, 98 percent of news is fake, so how do we know what’s actually real, and what we’re actually supposed to do? I see people on Twitter complaining and being all upset, and saying this person knows this or that, but no one actually knows what to believe. Medical professionals have also said that masks do absolutely nothing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

When it is pointed out to Jake that no medical professionals have said that since back in the early weeks of the pandemic, he responds:

Yes they have. Yes they have. You’re arrogant. You’re very arrogant for saying that they haven’t said that … I’m referring to dozens and dozens of my medical friends — doctors, people with PhDs — who say masks do absolutely nothing to stop the spread of coronavirus.

He makes it very clear that he is in favor of reopening the country without restrictions, knowing that it will put a percentage of vulnerable Americans in harm’s way.

A hundred percent of our nation is shut down due to the 1 percent who’s at risk, so that’s what I meant about how COVID doesn’t make sense to me. It doesn’t add up. There’s something more behind it that the government’s not telling us, and to me it just sucks, because so many kids’ lives are being affected by this because we’re worried about the 1 percent who are gonna die. And it sucks. I don’t want those people to die, and nobody wants them to die, but it is the process of life. And sh*t happens, so… I don’t know.

The interview went a bit more smoothly when Jake was asked about his boxing, and to assess the current state of social media:

Instagram is dying out, YouTube is dying out, so TikTok is really at the forefront of social media right now.

