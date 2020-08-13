After Jake Paul’s Calabasas home was raided by the FBI on August 5, the YouTube star has finally broken his silence and is now setting “the record straight” about the alleged rumors.

The 23-year-old took to YouTube on August 12 to explain his side of the story. The video has since been deleted, but TMZ was able to obtain the recorded footage.

The YouTuber said, “Just to clarify things and set the record straight, the FBI raid is entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that had happened.”

“It’s an investigation. There are rumors about it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character and the s–t that people are making up is absolutely absurd.”

He continued to tell his viewers that his “goal right now is to continue to focus on myself, boxing, [and] music.”

“Thank you to all the fans who have been sticking by my side through all of these crazy times,” Paul added.

Paul’s California home was initially raided in connection to a “riot” at Scottsdale Fashion Square in Arizona on May 30, where he was charged for criminal trespass and unlawful assembly.

In May, Paul tweeted, “To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism.”

“For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona,” he said.

He added, “We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging. I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law.”

After the “riot” in Arizona, which was sparked by the death of George Floyd, the police released a statement to Fox News around the same time as Paul’s tweet.

“Following the riots and looting that occurred on the evening of May 30, 2020, at Scottsdale Fashion Square mall, the Scottsdale Police Department received hundreds of tips and videos identifying social media influencer, Jake Joseph Paul (23), as a participant in the riot,” they said.

“Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by the police,” the statement continued.

“Paul also unlawfully entered and remained inside of the mall when it was closed. As a result, Paul has been charged with Criminal Trespass and Unlawful Assembly (both misdemeanor charges),” the authorities concluded.

Last week, the police dismissed Paul’s charges “so that a federal criminal investigation can be completed,” however, the charges may be refiled later.

When the news of the raid broke on August 5, it was initially unclear why the raid took place but hours later, the FBI spokesperson revealed to Fox News, “The FBI is investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020.”

The social media personality continues to post on Instagram and remains active on Twitter.