Photo credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock (84

In January 2020 news broke that Hadid and the “Pillow Talk” singer were rekindling their romance after a year-long break. The rumors initially started to surface when the pair were spotted holding hands in New York that same month. A source close to the pair told Us at the time, “They got back together very recently.” The insider added, “They have been trying to make it work for three months but it has been slow and steady.”