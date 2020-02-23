Gigi Hadid isn’t allowing anyone to speak ill of Zayn Malik. On Sunday, February 23, the supermodel, 24, clapped back at Youtuber Jake Paul after he dissed her boyfriend, 27, on Twitter.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Gigi Hadid isn’t allowing anyone to speak ill of Zayn Malik. On Sunday, February 23, the supermodel, 24, clapped back at Youtuber Jake Paul after he dissed her boyfriend, 27, on Twitter.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!