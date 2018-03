Jennifer Lawrence Says Bradley Cooper Is a Better Kisser Than Liam Hemsworth (Us Weekly)

Is Ryan Seacrest Asking Kardashians To Defend Him Against Sexual Harassment Claims? (RadarONLINE)

Inside Justin Bieber’s MEGA Birthday Bash—Find Out Didn’t Make The Guest List! (Star Magazine)

Here’s How Tori Spelling’s ‘Breakdown’ Became A ‘Domestic Incident’ (National Enquirer)