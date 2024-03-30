Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid 'Itching to See If They Can Successfully Blend Their Families Together': 'Their Kids Are Their First Priority'
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid finally showed some PDA the other weekend after months of dating buzz, and an insider claimed they're now ready to make another big move: introducing their respective daughters to one another!
"Their kids are their first priority, and they’re itching to see if they can successfully blend their families as they plan a future together," a source spilled to a news outlet.
While the Oscar nominee, 49, shares Lea De Seine, 7, with ex Irina Shayk, Hadid, 28, co-parents Khai, 3, with ex Zayn Malik.
"They’re having serious discussions, since at their ages, girls get attached very easily," the insider explained. "They don’t want to see the girls hit it off only to pull the rug out from under them if their relationship doesn’t work out."
Daughter Lea is the most important part of Cooper's life, as he admitted in a podcast chat last month, "I’m not sure I’d be alive if I wasn’t a dad," as he struggled with addiction in the past.
The Alias alum and the model first sparked romance rumors in October 2023, but things have heated up significantly since then.
"Gigi and Bradley are actually getting quite serious," a source spilled a few months later. "Obviously, they’re both super busy, but they really go out of their way to make time to see each other."
Prior to hitting it off with the American Sniper star, Hadid had a "no strings situationship" with Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, who's friends with Cooper.
However, an insider claimed there are no hard feelings between the three of them. "Gigi doesn’t care who Leo dates," the source added. "They were never that serious."
There's also reportedly no drama when it comes to the dad-of-one's ex.
"Gigi and Irina are friends — they’d never get into such pettiness," the source spilled. "In fact, Irina is on very friendly terms with Bradley and approves of Gigi dating him."
Shayk has her own love life to focus on, as she's been linked to Tom Brady, 46, on and off since the summer of 2023.
Though the seemingly casual romance appeared to lose steam that fall, the stars were seen together once again that December.
Hadid's baby daddy, 31, hasn't publicly dated since they ended their on-off romance for good in 2021 — though a woman named Sam Fisher claimed via a TikTok post that she had a nine-month fling with the singer.