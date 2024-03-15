Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Spotted Locking Lips in New York City as Romance Heats Up

It looks like Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are getting serious!

The pair packed on the PDA while sitting outside of Via Carota in New York City on Thursday, March 14. In new photos obtained by a news outlet, the model, 28, gave the actor, 49, a smooch.

The duo looked like they were celebrating Antoni Porowski's 40th birthday with others at the West Village hotspot.

"Happy birthday Angel @antoni," Hadid wrote in an Instagram Story on Friday, March 15.