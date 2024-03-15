Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Spotted Locking Lips in New York City as Romance Heats Up
It looks like Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are getting serious!
The pair packed on the PDA while sitting outside of Via Carota in New York City on Thursday, March 14. In new photos obtained by a news outlet, the model, 28, gave the actor, 49, a smooch.
The duo looked like they were celebrating Antoni Porowski's 40th birthday with others at the West Village hotspot.
"Happy birthday Angel @antoni," Hadid wrote in an Instagram Story on Friday, March 15.
The mom-of-one and the Silver Linings Playbook lead sparked romance rumors when they were seen leaving the same restaurant in October 2023.
Since then, the Hollywood stars have been seen all over the world — from London to the Big Apple. “Gigi and Bradley are actually getting quite serious,” the insider spilled to Life & Style in December 2023.
“Despite keeping a very low profile, they are with one another a lot, often meeting up late and spending the night together,” the insider added of the duo, who both have one child. “Obviously, they’re both super busy, but they really go out of their way to make time to see each other.”
When getting to know each other, Hadid and Cooper seemed to chat about their little ones.
"They’ve bonded over that," the source said of Hadid, who shares 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex Zayn Malik, 30, while Cooper shares daughter Lea de Seine, 6, with ex Irina Shayk. "They both have a connection to Pennsylvania, as well: Bradley’s from there, and Gigi has a home there. They like the same restaurants. It’s pretty crazy how much they have in common."
The blonde babe and the handsome hunk have yet to confirm their relationship, but the former joined Cooper and his mother, Gloria Cooper, after the 2024 Golden Globes in January.
"They were with a group of friends and all had fun. Bradley and Gigi looked happy together," a source told People about the dinner in L.A. "They weren’t overly affectionate, but it was still obvious that they are dating. There were lots of loving glances and flirting."
"Whenever his mom spoke, she listened enthusiastically and kept smiling," the source added of Hadid mingling with her man's mom. "It looked like they were getting to know each other."
