Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino is celebrating a major milestone after reaching his fifth year of sobriety this holiday season.

The TV personality shared the wonderful news in a gallery of photos posted to his Instagram page, where he showed off the enormous cake from the Banyan Treatment Center and a trophy for his incredible achievement.

“5 years clean & sober today!!” he wrote. “The best view comes from the hardest climb 🎄 #proud.”

Fans were quick to leave their congratulatory messages in the comment section, with one person writing: “When they announced Jersey shore was coming back, I was like uhhhg I wish Mike was the one not coming back to the show.

“It has been so awesome to see you be a completely different person. You’ve become a great example and a joy to watch.”

Another fan of the show continued: “Now that’s a SITUATION. Congrats sitch!! You are truly such an inspiration.”

It was just last month when Sorrentino announced that his wife, Lauren, is pregnant with their first child, with their due date being May 2021.

“Gym Tan We’re having a Baby Boy,” the 38-year-old proudly captioned a holiday-themed virtual gender reveal photograph.

The couple certainly didn’t have an easy ride, having opened up about their struggles to start a family back in November 2019, when Lauren told Entertainment Tonight that despite enduring a shocking miscarriage, they remained hopeful of eventually becoming parents by “still trying.”

“We’re doing OK. [Mike] leads our family by example, with going through our past tragedies and trying to pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off,” she admitted.

“I looked at him lost when this happened, like, ‘I don’t know what to do, I don’t know how to recover from this.’ And he just kept doing the next right thing. You get ready for the day. You’re just one day at a time, and we’re almost a month later, and I’m doing a lot better.”

And if his five years of sobriety and the announcement of his wife’s pregnancy wasn’t enough, Sorrentino learned over the summer that MTV had renewed Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for a fourth season after the third series’ final episode amassed its highest ratings in two years, according to Deadline.

The publication further notes that the Jersey Shore revival is the second most popular show on MTV, just behind The Challenge: Total Madness, showing clear signs that Sorrentino and his cast members won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

In June 2020, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi announced she would not be returning for a fourth series to focus her attention on other projects and spending quality time with her three children: Giovanna, Lorenzo, and Angelo.