Months after John Callahan’s unexpected death from a heart stroke, his ex-wife Eva LaRue has revealed that hisidentity was stolen in a home burglary.

According to the 53-year-old Emmy-winning actress, the burglars are now using the All My Children star’s identity to take loans and credit cards. She also revealed that the said burglars have siphoned money out of his bank account.

LaRue told Fox News that she had been sent in circles trying to stop the burglars from stealing all the money from the deceased actor’s bank account.

‘It’s been a nightmare. Every phone call that we make to try to fix the situation is just insane,’ she said, adding that the culprits would be eventually be caught as there were “wagon“It’s just sick and messed up,” she added.

“And I mean, the good thing is that they’re circling the wagons around this person. And so he’s going to get caught. But in the meantime, it’s wreaked such havoc for the last four months, like such crazy havoc.”

LaRue noted that there has been some progress in the case, stating that the pandemic was quite a burden and now the situation around the theft has wreaked havoc on their family.

The actor passed away from a heart stroke on March 28 at 66 years of age. He played Edmund Grey on ABC’s All My Children from 1992 to 2005. This is when he met LaRue who played the role of his love interest Maria Santos in the show. They were married from 1996 to 2004.