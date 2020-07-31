At the beginning of this year, Singer and fashion mogul, Jessica Simpson, released her memoir, revealing the very intimate and private trauma she had endured as a child, beginning at the young age of six.

Open Book, which climbed to No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list, gives readers an exclusive look into the abuse she suffered as a child, her widely talked about past relationships, her secret loves and her addiction to alcohol and sleeping pills.

40-year-old Simpson joined Katherine Schwarzenegger’s podcast, The Gift of Forgiveness, where she disclosed that she actually confronted her abuser eight years ago and sent her a copy of the Open Book memoir to help ‘heal’ her.

JESSICA SIMPSON REVEALS SHE HAD 2 TUMMY TUCKS AFTER DOCTOR’S WARNED SHE ‘COULD DIE’

The fashion designer remembered telling her unnamed abuser,”‘I just want you to know that I forgive you and I don’t really care to be around you that much ever again, but I do want you to know that I know what happened between us and I’m not gonna live in denial about it.'”

Simpson explained “she would get me to go into a closet with her, or just find a way to linger until we were alone. It got to the point that she would sneak into the bathroom to watch me shower.”

JESSICA SIMPSON CHANNELS ELLE WOODS IN ALL-PINK ENSEMBLE FOR ‘OPEN BOOK’ LAUNCH DAY

Simpson, who has three children of her own, disclosed that she was abused during sleepovers, sometimes while her sister, Ashlee Simpson, was also in the bed, and during their family visits. The mother and happily married wife said she ended up telling her parents about the abuse six years after it started.

JESSICA SIMPSON SHARES ADORABLE PHOTO OF DAUGHTER BIRDIECELEBRATING HER FIRST SUPER BOWL

As Simpson works through the emotional healing process, she explained that she would endure the abuse to protect her younger sister, Ashlee, from experiencing the same.

While the name of the abuser is unknown to the public, Simpson said she was a family friend at the time who was also suffering from her own private abuse.

Simpson told Schwarzenegger during the podcast that she doesn’t quite remember why she chose to confront her abuser, but that she did it after her nasty divorce from 98 Degrees Singer, Nick Lachey.

“I was celibate at the time and I was on this journey to explore myself and I knew that I couldn’t move forward without letting her know that—I wasn’t going to just leave it unsaid,” Simpson explained, “I knew that if I was honest with her, it would clear my conscience.”

JESSICA SIMPSON DETAILS MARRIAGE & MESSY DIVORCE FROM NICK LACHEY IN NEW MEMOIR

Simpson said, “I went to her and I just said, ‘I know you know what was going on and I know that you were being abused,’ because she was being abused by an older guy.”

Actress from That ‘70s Show continued, “He was always there at the house as well, so he never touched me, but he would abuse her and she would come to me and do the stuff to me and so, like in so many ways I felt bad for her and I was allowing the abuse to happen.”

JESSICA SIMPSON ADMITS SHE WAS DRUNK DURING HER 2017 ‘ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW’ INTERVIEW

Simpson is now head over heels in love with her husband, Eric Johnson, who she shares three children with- Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute, and Birdie Mae.

The former NFL player and former pop star started dating in 2010 and just recently celebrated their six-year anniversary, where Simpson posted a photo on Instagram of her and her husband with the caption “I married my perfect soulmate” and shared a quote: ‘whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.’