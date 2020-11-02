A Palm Beach mansion once owned by John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono has sold for $36.1 million. The beachfront property was even designed by Ono, who renovated the entire property shortly after she and the Beatles singer purchased the home back in 1980. Sadly, Lennon never got to spend much time at the property, as he was shot dead just 11 months after closing on the mansion.

The beachfront mansion — known among locals as the John Lennon mansion — was designed in 1919 by famed architect Addison Mizner. It became the home for a number of boldface society names over the following decades, including Harold K. Vanderbilt and Brownie McLean. It was McLean and her husband, Jock — whose mother Evalyn owned the Hope Diamond — who sold the property to Lennon and Ono.

TIKTOK PARTNERS WITH JOHN LENNON ESTATE TO BRING HIS CLASSIC HITS TO THE APP

Lennon paid $725,000 for the mansion, and just six years later Ono was able to flip the mansion for $3.15 million. It was most recently sold in 2016 to John and Cindy Sites for $20.05 million. The former Bear Sterns executive had been hoping to get $47.5 million for the property after making renovations to the mansion.

The 10,559-square-foot home has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms which sits in a two-acre plot of land. Outside are the requisite pool and tennis court, which is on grass. The home has 180 feet of oceanfront and is located less than a mile from Mar-a-Lago.

BROMANCE: PAUL MCCARTNEY WAS A ‘FAN’ OF JOHN LENNON SINCE THEIR FIRST MEETING

The most interesting bit about the property may be the fact that it connects to its neighboring mansion via a walkway. That was erected back in the 1920s and for any homeowner looking for privacy they may be out of luck as the current resident of that apartment is none other than James Patterson.