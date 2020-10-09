TikTok has announced its partnership with the John Lennon estate to bring several of the late singer’s biggest songs to the social networking platform on what would’ve been his 80th birthday.

In an official statement, the company revealed that a handful of Lennon’s most popular tunes, including “Mind Games,” “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” “Beautiful Boy,” “Imagine,” “Give Peace a Chance,” “Stand By Me” and “Nobody Told Me” are now available for all of TikTok’s creators to use in their videos.

“We are absolutely thrilled and honored to bring John Lennon’s music to a new generation, and are eager to see how the TikTok community will be inspired to create to the sounds of Lennon’s repertoire,” Corey Sheridan, head of TikTok’s music partnerships and content operations, gushed. “Lennon’s timeless lyrics are as relevant now as when they were written.”

News of the partnership comes just one month after a dedicated Lennon TikTok account had surfaced on the platform, which has since amassed well over 23,000 followers. Those numbers are only expected to rise now that his catalog of timeless hits has been incorporated into the video app.

Back in June, TikTok had a comparative partnership in place with the Prince estate to bring the singer’s entire discography to the social networking service, which marked the first time in history that the estate had agreed to partner with an app.

Bringing his music to TikTok allowed a younger demographic to become familiar with his music but unlike other artists — including Cardi B, whose hit single “WAP” ignited a wildly popular dance challenge on the app — Prince’s catalog didn’t receive the same kind of viral impact and has since been pulled from TikTok in its entirety.

With Lennon’s tunes now accessible on the platform, it will be intriguing to see how well his tracks fare on the app. TikTok has quite literally become a force in the music industry, with estates and record labels all scrambling to get their artist’s work recognized on one of the biggest social media apps in the world.

The announcement of TikTok’s partnership with the John Lennon estate comes on the same day his sister, Julia Baird, gave a tribute to her brother in a rare TV appearance on This Morning, recalling her favorite memories of the musical artist.

“He’s six and a half years older than me, very much the older brother — a bit bossy,” she said. “He played with us, drew with us, practiced our time tables with us, took us to the cinema to see Elvis and then the little picture and then Elvis again.”

“We didn’t lose John until he went to America, and it wasn’t only us that lost him then, everybody lost him physically,” she concluded.