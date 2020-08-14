The plot thickens! Just when you think The Bachelor chaos has finally settled down, another twist emerges.

After Chris Harrison decided to breach COVID quarantine and leave The Bachelor “bubble,” producers began to panic about who would replace the longtime host. Luckily, Bachelor Nation favorite JoJo Fletcher will temporarily fill in for Harrison, a source confirmed to E! News.

On August 11, the television personality left lockdown to go drop off his son, Joshua, at Texas Christian University, possibly exposing himself and the cast and crew to the novel coronavirus, OK! previously reported.

“Just like that he’s gone,” the Texas native captioned a photo of himself with his son on Instagram.

“Thought dropping the big man off at college today was going to crush me but all I could feel is pride and excitement,” Harrison admitted. “Especially now, so grateful that they have this opportunity. Now go take on the world and have the time of your life, my boy.”

Harrison will quarantine for two weeks following his trip.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the cast and crew have been quarantining and filming at La Quinta resort in Palm Springs, California. Upon arriving at the set, the cast and crew all have to quarantine for several days and test negative after taking multiple COVID tests.

Fletcher was the Bachelorette on season 12 and got engaged to Jordan Rodgers. While their wedding plans have been pushed to the side due to the pandemic, the two are still happily together.

However, the brunette beauty wasn’t afraid to get candid about their relationship. “To this day … nothing’s perfect!” she told Entertainment Tonight in June 2020.

“There are moments where we’ll be discussing or arguing about something and we’re like, ‘OK, this is where we need to take a moment.’ It’s just always gonna be work, and I think that’s what makes relationships last.”

In the meantime, some other Bachelor favorites are currently at La Quinta, including Hannah Ann, Becca Kufrin, Wells Adams, and of course, the new lead, Tayshia Adams.

Adams is set to replace the former bachelorette Clare Crawley, who found love with and is engaged to contestant Dale Moss.

The Bachelorette will premiere this fall on ABC.