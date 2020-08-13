Panic has struck the set of the hit ABC show The Bachelorette — after its host, Chris Harrison, left one COVID-19 hotspot to go to another to drop his son off at college, OK! has learned.

The reality show host, 49, left the locked-down set to go to Texas, which has now put the cast and crew in jeopardy of potentially catching the novel coronavirus.

“On the one hand, it is very sweet that Chris wants to be with his son on such an important day, but on the other this is totally selfish. Chris has put everyone at risk,” sources tell OK!.

“Before filming, everyone was put into strict quarantine” and “everyone had to quarantine for two weeks,” the insider explained about their quarantine process. “The entire cast and crew have been fully locked down at a resort in Palm Springs for COVID safety reasons.”

“The big question now is that after Chris decided to leave, will he have to quarantine for another full two-weeks before he returns to filming?” the insider added. “This is just wrong.”

On August 11, Harrison shared the milestone occasion with his followers. “Just like that he’s gone,” the Texas native captioned a photo of himself with his son at Texas Christian University via Instagram.

“Thought dropping the big man off at college today was going to crush me but all I could feel is pride and excitement,” the television personality revealed. “Especially now, so grateful that they have this opportunity. Now go take on the world and have the time of your life, my boy.”

However, some fans seem to be concerned that Harrison could catch the infectious disease while on a college campus. One person wrote, “Dropping him off at college? What about the pandemic, Chris?” while another echoed, “Is no worried about COVID getting worse with colleges starting back?”

Meanwhile, the upcoming season of The Bachelorette will be full of drama considering leading lady Clare Crawley quit the season after filming for only 12 days. The 39-year-old blonde beauty found love with contestant Dale Moss, but the new pair is being told they won’t get paid if either of them talks about the show, OK! previously reported.

“The Bachelorette doesn’t mess about,” a television executive told OK!. “When you sign up to be on the show, you sign your rights away to the network. If Clare wants to ever see any of the $250,000 fee she agreed to, she needs to play by ABC Rules. That means zip it.”

According to a source, “Dale and Clare have been whisked away to a private home where they will stay until the show debuts. So far, everything is being kept a mystery. Which is why we haven’t seen or heard from Clare for weeks.”

After Crawley’s abrupt exit from the ABC franchise, the producers brought Tayshia Adams in to be the new Bachelorette. Other Bachelor Nation favorites, including Hannah Ann Sluss and Becca Kufrin, have flown into the lavish resort to support Adams.