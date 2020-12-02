TV personality Joy Behar broke the rules and let a verbal bomb drop live on air while — surprise, surprise — discussing politics on The View Tuesday, December 1.

The panel, which of course never shies away from dishing the juicy political news of the day, was discussing President Donald Trump‘s current strategy of soliciting money from his supporters to legally bolster claims of election fraud — when there is basically no evidence of such fraud, and suits are being thrown left and right out of court.

“Who are these people who are sending him all this money?” Behar implored, with an incredulous look at the camera. “This is what he’s doing right now. I mean, you can’t make this sh*t up!”

After realizing she’d said the S-word, Behar belatedly put a hand up to her mouth sheepishly, but didn’t really look that upset over her transgression. Video of the “whoopsie” was blocked almost immediately.

But this should come as no surprise. It’s not particularly a secret as to what Behar and her cohosts are thinking regarding the current climate surrounding the President’s final days.

Just a week ago on November 25, The View welcomed Morning Joe‘s lovers Joe Scarborough and his wife, Mika Brzezinski, in what turned out to be yet another spirited discussion about Trump, in which they agreed that the commander-in-chief’s claims of election fraud were childish antics and Republicans in Congress were remiss in not speaking out.

“Yesterday, it was the tale of two press conferences. There was a Biden press conference where he announced his first slate of cabinet picks, and then you-know-who with his big-baby act,” said Whoopi Goldberg to kick things off. “He took the mic for an impromptu briefing which lasted 64 seconds, apparently.”

“What’s happening is exactly what we knew was going to happen, and Donald Trump is continuing to perform his shock opera,” explained Scarborough. “This is sort of the finale. It’s not a grand finale.” Brzezinski chimed in: “It was more like a womp-womp.”