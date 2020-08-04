There’s a new addition to Kailyn Lowry’s family as she gave birth to her fourth son on Thursday, July 30.

According to E! News, the MTV star gave birth to her son at home. The baby was born at 2:47 p.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces, with a height of 22.5 inches.

“No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love,” Lowry told the media outlet.

“I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.”

Lowry, 28, announced in February this year that she was pregnant with her fourth baby.

“We are so excited, there’s just something so special about a mother and her sons,” she told E! News at the time.

“I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around,” she wrote via Instagram. “I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.”

“Physically, this has been a really easy pregnancy, but it is getting a little harder to hold Lux, no real complaints. Emotionally, this has probably been my toughest pregnancy,” she wrote in May.

The father of the child is Chris Lopez. He and the Letter of Love author were already parenting their 2-year-old son, Lux. Previously, she was sharing Issac, 10, and Lincoln, 6, with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin respectively.

In February, she told US that she, along with her kids, “are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix.”

“Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition,” she added.

In the same month, she told US that she has no contact with Lopez.

“At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids.

“I know I’m prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family.”

The MTV star had also shared her troubles about her pregnancy in April.

“This morning I got up at like 6:30 to let my dogs out, and I was reading a text on my phone. I missed the last three stairs so I fell and I was really scared. I called for [my son] Isaac and [his friend] Kaden to come get me because I thought that I broke my ankle. … The baby is OK,” she said.