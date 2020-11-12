Kaley Cuoco has a theory that The Big Bang Theory‘s creator, Chuck Lorre, was surreptitiously adding more sex scenes between her character and that of co-star Johnny Galecki — directly after they broke up in real life!

During an appearance on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Cuoco, who played airheaded Penny on the show, detailed her history with Galecki, who commanded the role of nerdy Leonard. She explained that she’d had a crush on him right from the start: “When we did the pilot, I was crushing so hard on [him], but he had a girlfriend,” she said.

Nature took its course, and the two began dating. “We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up,” she explained. It was then that she suspected Lorre was taking advantage of the situation and messing with the two a little bit.

“When we broke up obviously it was a little sensitive for a minute, but I remember those weeks that Chuck had written these episodes where all of a sudden our characters were like sleeping together every other second,” she mused.

The two principals’ characters did happen to get married on the show, so perhaps the intimacy wasn’t out of left field… but, “Johnny and I talk about it and I think he did that on purpose, just to f**k with us,” Cuoco admitted. “All of a sudden these characters were all up on each other!”

In the end, it all worked out well and the actors are still good friends. “Luckily Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we’re closer today than we ever were,” she noted.

The Emmy-winning hit sitcom wrapped last year. Cuoco is now married to Karl Cook, and the couple recently marked their two-year wedding anniversary. Galecki has been involved with Alaina Meyer since 2018, and the two became parents of a son in 2019.