Kim Kardashian is not giving up on her marriage to rapper Kanye West, as she plans to fly out Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jnr for their “make or break” getaway.

The pastor is a close friend of West and wed them in 2014. He is also seen as West’s spiritual advisor.

“He’s been a constant in Kim and Kanye’s lives and he’s a friend of the family. Kim is hoping an intervention will help Kanye,” a source revealed.

Kardashian originally planned to also have her mother Kris Jenner on the trip, but decided against it as it could alienate West, adding more pressure on the rapper.

An insider said: “Kim wanted to bring her mum but didn’t want Kanye to feel like he was being pressured. She’s planning to fly Rich Wilkerson Jnr, their pastor who married them, out with his wife – or if Kanye is resistant, to video call him. He’s someone Kanye trusts.”

The Pastor confirmed in 2018 that he values West as a friend.

“My friendship with Kanye is one that I’ve really valued. I’ve learned a whole lot from him. I’ve really appreciated his perspective. I think he’s a guy that many times is very misunderstood. He’s got these brilliant ideas and I think sometimes he’s just trying to figure out how to get out all that he is thinking about. That sometimes comes out in awesome ways, and other times it comes out in a misconstrued way which creates controversies and complications,” he told Premier Christianity.