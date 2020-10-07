Kanye West has disclosed his financial assets and liabilities as a part of his candidature for the presidential elections.

The filings, obtained by Business Insider, value three of his footwear brands — Yeezy LLC, Yeezy Apparel LLC, and Yeezy Footwear LLC. — at more than $50 million each.

West, however, refrained from releasing wife Kim Kardashian‘s asset disclosures under “unusual circumstances.” Presidential candidates are required to release financial information of their spouse, and as per a former government ethics official speaking to Business Insider, West’s omission, in this case, is seen to be “highly unusual.”

The 43-year-old’s financial empire is now worth several hundred million dollars, and while his Yeezy titles dominate his assets, the entrepreneur also music-related intellectual property Mascotte Holdings Inc., which is valued between $5 million and $25 million. His assets also include publishing and content creation firm West Brands LLC, valued at up to $5 million.

West also holds stakes in Adidas, valued between $25 million and $50 million, along with stakes in Nike, falling in the range between $5 million to $25 million.

The rapper also noted a $5 million income excess from the last year through his various entities that include clothing, music and marketing.

West’s net worth is estimated to be at $5 billion; however, he still has several liabilities. He disclosed between $25 million to $100 million in debt, mostly from mortgages.