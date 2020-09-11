How to get over an ex? According to Kelly Clarkson, making a breakout new hit album is the perfect way to do so.

The 38-year-old is getting ready to debut her ninth album after her recent split from husband Brandon Blackstock.

“This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released,” the American Idol alum dished during an interview with Willie Geist on TODAY, airing on Sunday, September 13. “The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now. It’s been very therapeutic for me. It’s very honest.”

The Texas native filed for divorce from the music manager, 43, in June after almost seven years of marriage due to “irreconcilable differences.” A source told UsWeekly that she filed for divorce because being in quarantine together “heightened their problems to the point of no return.”

While the two former love birds are going their separate ways, the pop star asked to share custody of their two kids — River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4. The two married back in 2013 and Clarkson has been a stepmother to his two other children — Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13 — from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

As the three-time Grammy Award winner prepares for her ninth album debut, she joked in the interview how strange it was to hear her kids singing some of her most vulnerable and emotional tracks.

“There’s one that my kids sing in the car because I’m going through mixes,” she explained. “I’m just, like, ‘This is weird.’ Like, it’s your relationship. I’ve never written about my life to where my kids are singing along. … That’s a little different, but it is what it is.”

After news broke to the public that The Voice coach was divorcing Blackstock, she opened up about the “challenging” and “overwhelming” moments she has faced this year.

“Shout out 2 every single guest I’ve had while taping my show this summer,” the songstress tweeted in July, thanking those who’ve helped get The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s first season off the ground. “This year has been challenging, overwhelming &sometimes it feels like hope is lost BUT I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things &keeping hope alive &I want 2 say THANK U.”

Despite dealing with the rollercoaster of emotions amid her divorce and filming of her new show, Clarkson’s hard work paid off when she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in June. She even gave her ex a shoutout at that time: “Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant.”

Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant #BestEmilyICouldHaveAskedFor 🤣 #DaytimeEmmys2020 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) June 27, 2020

As the talented TV personality continues to move onward and upward between her outstanding talk show and expressive new music, an insider shared in July that Blake Shelton has also been a huge support system for the ‘Stronger’ singer — despite being extremely close to the father of two, who is also the country singer’s manager.

“Blake has been supportive and the friend she has needed, as always,” the source revealed. “Blake and Kelly often joke they are siblings.”