The trolls have it at Kelly Ripa again, but the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host has proved that she has had enough of them.

The show host has responded to an online critic who took note of how she looked on air.

Ropa, 49, shared an Instagram video on Monday teasing the show’s next season, which features the two TV personalities — Ripa and Ryan Seacrest — waking up, brushing their teeth, and getting dressed and ready for the camera.

However, one of her show’s viewers wasn’t quite satisfied with how she looked on screen.

“The only issue I have with this show (and I watch daily since I am at home nowadays) is the lack of personal grooming,” he commented. “I mean it’s a nationally televised show. And I have to get dressed for every Zoom work call so why can’t you guys?”

Kelly responded to the comment, saying she will bring it up in her next meeting.

It wasn’t long that Ripa took to respond to the comment of her haters.

“First of all, let me just say, to people commenting on our appearance: How dare you, and you’re lucky that we actually put clothes on,” she responded to the social media comment during an episode in May. “It’s harder than you think to roll out of bed and come to a TV show.”

Ripa continued, saying that “certain things don’t matter anymore, and my appearance is one of those things that just don’t matter.”

Now, that’s a response that will hush up the self-proclaimed critics for some time.

The TV show host has been quite open about her struggles while trying to film Live! during the ongoing lockdown. She even showed off pictures of her gray hair, going on to admit how she had borrowed her 19-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos’ clothes and her self-tanner to get ready for the camera as she has been filming the entire show from home ever since the pandemic started.

“I’m now in my daughter’s clothes,” Ripa said, appearing all dressed in a white blazer and graphic T-shirt. “It’s gone there.”

Besides helping her star mother with her new looks, daughter Lola has also helped Ripa with her hair on the camera.

“She watched a TikTok video on how to do hair by wrapping your hair around the bathrobe tie,” the TV host said. “And my daughter did my hair!”

The mom of three also opened up about her struggles of being all locked up and confined at home during the pandemic, and how she longed for human touch.

“I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents,” she said. “And my kids, like, won’t hug me.”