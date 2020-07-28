Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin never made peace before the television legend passed away last week, leaving Kelly “haunted with regrets” according to a source.

“Towards the end of his life, Regis was very honest about his nonexistent relationship with Kelly. He tried contacting Kelly several times, but she never replied,” the friend told OK!.

“Kelly is notoriously stubborn and holds a grudge like no one else. Once she feels slighted, Kelly cuts people off for life. Now it is too late for her to reach out to Regis and show a little kindness.”

The source also added that Regis — who died last week at age 88 — went to his grave knowing the “truth about Kelly and that deep down, she knows it too.”

Ripa, 49, has a long history of cutting people out of her life. After dumping Philbin after he left their show Live with Regis and Kelly, it was Michael Strahan‘s turn next.

Ripa has also been the face of other controversies. In 2006, after Rosie O’Donnell accused Ripa of being “homophobic” when she snapped at Clay Aiken after he put his hand over her mouth, she refused to speak to the former View host.

“I think Kelly Ripa is mean and she doesn’t like me, and she has never wanted to discuss what happened,” Rosie said in the book ‘Ladies Who Punch.’

“She wanted to have this weird feud. She’s the girl from Pine Valley. She and her husband met on the show. That’s my f–king sweet spot. I would have loved her my whole life. I see her at concerts sometimes. She just looks away.”

OK! was the first to reveal that Ripa has not been invited to his funeral.

In an appearance on the “Today” show Monday this week, Kathie Lee Gifford — a longtime friend of Regis — said that she had lunch with him and his wife about two weeks ago.

“We just had the best time, and after they left, I just thought to myself, ‘Lord, is that the last time I’m going to see my friend?’ Because he was failing, I could tell,” she said.

In 2017, Philbin, on Larry King Now spoke about his strained relationship with Kelly.

“She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her… I was leaving because I was getting older and that wasn’t right for me anymore,” he said.

Philbin was known as one of the hardest working individuals in show business and also held the Guinness World Record for the most hours on U.S. television.

In a statement to Fox News on Monday, the Chief Medical Examiner Office in Connecticut said that Philbin died of natural causes. He was 88.