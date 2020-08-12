Home is where the heart is!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are wasting no time after getting back together.

The happily reunited couple is searching for their perfect place together. A source told Us Weekly “Khloe and Tristan want to buy a house together.”

“Tristan wants to prove to Khloe that he has changed and wants to make this permanent with a family home.”

The couple is primarily looking in the Hidden Hills and Calabasas neighborhoods in California.

Rumors have been circling for weeks about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and the NBA player, 29, were back together following a nasty split in 2019. Thompson cheated on Kardashian with multiple women.

Following their breakup last year, the couple really worked to co-parent their 2-year-old daughter, True, and decided to leave their troubles in the past.

The TV personality and athlete were reportedly isolating together in Los Angeles during the quarantine.

In June, rumors started heating up when the couple was spotted getting cozy with one another at a mutual friends birthday party.

Since getting back together with Kardashian, Thompson has eagerly been “trying to get traded to L.A./California team” so he could be closer to his daughter and his girlfriend.

In a bonus clip from season 18 of KUWTK, Khloe talks about her relationship with Thompson: “You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space,” she told friend Andy Cohen after bumping into him at a party.

“It’s like, I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? I have to deal with him. And he’s [True’s] dad and he’s a great dad to her. So I’m not gonna drag my feet. I’ll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me.”

Sparking even more fuel to the rekindling rumors, Refinery 29 reported that both Thompson and Kardashian have listed their current homes for sale.

Thompson listed his home located in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles for $8.5 million.

While Kardashian listed her Calabasas mansion for $19 million back in May.

Interestingly, both Kardashian and Thompson’s listings are being handled by the same realtor, Tomer Fridman, who is the longtime Kardashian family realtor.