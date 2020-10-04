When Khloé Kardashian showed off her new look to her 122 million Instagram followers on Friday, October 2, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star certainly didn’t expect to receive an outpouring amount of criticism from “bored and unhappy” trolls who scrutinized her ongoing changing appearances.

The mother-of-one, who fans say looked unrecognizable in the handful of snaps — sporting a marble-colored top, coordinated with a pair of skin-tight latex pants — complained about the heatwave in sunny Los Angeles. “Man this heat wave is intense!! Isn’t it October???” she captioned the sultry images.

It didn’t take long for Kardashian, 36, to be bombarded with comments from concerned fans, who felt the reality star was barely recognizable in the Instagram photos. Some wondered whether she had secretly undergone plastic surgery to attain her youthful appearance.

“Khloe it’s time to grow up and stop with these ridiculous filters you use its getting embarrassing,” one person wrote while another concerned onlooker echoed, “Wow, how much plastic surgery has she had in the last couple of months? Every time I see a photo of her, she’s a whole different person.”

Kardashian certainly didn’t take too kindly to the criticism that was left on her Instagram post and addressed her critics in a Twitter rant.

“I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be,” Kardashian said, clearly taking issue with some of the remarks that had been made about her new look, which some had even compared to pop star Ariana Grande.

The Good American ambassador said that if she was to leave a comment on another person’s page, it most certainly wouldn’t be filled with negativity and disdain.

“I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things.

“With that being said, I love you guys!! I truly wish you all things beautiful in this world because there still is so much beauty. You just have to look through the BS but it’s there.”

When Kardashian first posted the new set of images, she took notice of a user who commented, “Money well spent.” Clearly not one to hold her tongue, Kardashian was quick to react to the remark when she replied, “the shade of it all,” accompanied by multiple laughing emojis.

The outpouring number of comments from concerned fans just kept on coming. “I’m sure most comments about your appearance is because we all thought you were breathtakingly beautiful from day one, sometimes it’s hard accepting change, you’re still beautiful, you just have a different look,” one fan said.

This isn’t the first time that the TV personality has been accused of not only altering her photos on social media but also undergoing plastic surgery to achieve her wrinkle-free complexion. Kardashian has admitted to having had facial fillers in the past, yet she denies any other cosmetic work such as her rumored nose job and eyebrow lift.

But it unquestionably appears as though fans are suspecting otherwise!