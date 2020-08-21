Don’t mess with Khloe Kardashian! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star slammed an online troll after they questioned her appearance in a recent Instagram post with her 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

“Mommy’s baby FOREVA!!!” the 36-year-old reality star captioned the cute photo. In the snap, Kardashian is seen wearing a black-and-white striped shirt as she made a kissy face for the camera while True couldn’t help but smile.

“Who is that on the right?” one person questioned. The Revenge Body host wasn’t having it and replied, “Your new step mother. Be nice or get grounded.”

WITH KHLOE KARDASHIAN FALLING SICK, THE FAMILY IS HAVING A COVID-19 SCARE

Despite the rude comment, Kardashian’s family and friends couldn’t help but gush over the adorable snapshot. Kim Kardashian wrote, “She’s getting so big I can’t take it,” while Kris Jenner added, “And Loveys baby.” Malika Haqq chimed in, writing, “Awwww stunners!”

Kardashian is no stranger to people writing mean remarks on her photos. In May, one person wanted to know why she looked “so different in all [her] photos.” Her answer? “My weekly face transplant clearly,” she replied.

Another user wrote that her “forehead looks bigger now,” but Kardashian responded that she has “no idea what that means.”

SLAM DUMPED: TRISTAN THOMPSON’S ROCKY DATING HISTORY

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty seems to be in a good place these days. After the E! personality quarantined with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the two are giving their relationship another shot. So much so, during a sneak peek of KUWTK, the basketball star, 29, asked his ex if she would want to move into his house while she deals with renovations.

“Mi casa, su casa. Who knows? You could just live there forever,” he said. “Stop it. It’s not happening. Oh my God,” she said.

Despite some hiccups in their relationship — a.k.a. when Thompson cheated on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods in 2019 — the two are looking forward to what the future holds. “Khloe is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a source told Us Weekly.

12 TIMES CELEBRITIES CLAPPED BACK AT TROLLS ON INSTAGRAM

“The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to has been great for their relationship,” the insider shared. “But when things do go back to normal, who knows what will happen?”

Only time will tell if the duo can make it work … again.