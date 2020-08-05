Reign Disick is ready for his time in the spotlight!

Kourtney Kardashian on Monday, posted a photo of 5-year-old Reign on her Instagram with a freshly shaved head.

Kourtney jokingly captioned “I am not ok,” and girl, we feel ya.

In the photo, an almost unrecognizable Reign – who previously had hair past his shoulders – is showing off his new look, wearing a shirt from father Scott Disick’s Talentless clothing line and a pair of fashionable Balenciaga joggers.

It’s a challenging rite of passage for any parent – the first hair cut. Kourtney waited until daughter Penelope was six before she received her first haircut, in which Penelope chose a messy bob with a slight bang.

It was just back in April that, Kourtney, 41, defended herself against online trolls who were criticizing the mom for not giving Reign a haircut.

One critic commented on a photo of the young boy saying “Bruh cut your son hair…smh.”

Kourtney clapped back calling Reign’s locks: the “Most gorgeous hair on Earth.”

“Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG,” she added, referencing her now-iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians interaction with Scott Disick.

While Kourtney may be struggling with the adorable Reign’s new look, she received nothing but praises from her family and famous friends.

Hailey Bieber, clearly a fan, wrote “omggggg the cutest,” while The Real’s Adrienne Bailon agreed with Hailey, gushing “OMG Such a CUTIEEEE.”

Little sister Kim Kardashian chimed in saying “He looks soooo handsome.”

One user asked Kourtney if she kept some of the hair in which she replied: “it will be with me forever.”

Reign is taking a page right out of the Kardashian family playbook. Reign’s famous Aunt Kylie Jenner continuously keeps her fans and followers in awe of her ever changing hairstyles and colors, with Kim and Khloe Kardashian right behind her.

It’s your time now Reign!