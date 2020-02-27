Kris Jenner answered juicy questions while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, February 27. During the interview, the 64-year-old momager confessed that she believes her next grandchild will come from Kourtney Kardashian.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kris Jenner answered juicy questions while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, February 27. During the interview, the 64-year-old momager confessed that she believes her next grandchild will come from Kourtney Kardashian.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!