trending in COUPLES
- Jeannie Mai & Boyfriend Jeezy Attend Two NYFW Shows In One Night
- Jennifer Tilly Says That Keanu & Alexandra Have Been Dating ‘For Several Years’
- Rihanna 'Hooking Up' With A$AP Rocky — 'They’re Having Fun'
- Demi Lovato & Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Leaving SoHo House Together In LA
- Hailey Baldwin Reveals Her Bedroom ‘Rule’ With Husband Justin Bieber
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly “very happy” and continuing to spend “more and more time together” amid speculation that they’re headed for a reconciliation. However, the LipKit mogul is allegedly hesitant to make their relationship official again “until there is more of a commitment” from the rapper.
View this post on Instagram
partners in crime 4 evaaa💗💦🦋👨👩👧
A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on
View this post on Instagram
we took our baby on an adventure yesterday 🤠🦋💛💛 ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she‘s the cutest thing in the world.. she’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul 💛💛 p.s. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time 😫
A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Kylie Jenner
- travis scott
Sound off in the comments below!