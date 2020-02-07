trending in COUPLES

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly “very happy” and continuing to spend “more and more time together” amid speculation that they’re headed for a reconciliation. However, the LipKit mogul is allegedly hesitant to make their relationship official again “until there is more of a commitment” from the rapper.

