Talk about a fashion faux pas! Lana Del Rey is taking the heat after wearing a bedazzled mesh face mask while greeting fans in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, October 3.

The “Summertime Sadness” singer made an impromptu stop at Barnes & Noble at The Grove to promote her new poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass. The 35-year-old wore a sparkly mask, which she adorned on the cover of Interview magazine; however, the breathable covering did not appear to protect against coronavirus.

LANA DEL REY REVEALS SHE WAS ROBBED & BEGS THIEF TO RETURN STOLEN FAMILY MEMENTOS

The L.A. COVID-19 guidelines ask that everyone wears cloth face masks when out in public or interacting with others. Fans and critics were far from impressed with the careless songstress, calling her “irresponsible” and “a danger to herself and others.”

The “Young and Beautiful” singer posted a Livestream video of herself in the mesh mask to promote her book signing on Saturday. While garnering over 2M likes, fans encouraged the singer via Instagram to change her mask. “I love you sis but please wear a real mask, it’s gives a bad message :(,” one user wrote.

‘FIERY & PASSIONATE!’ LANA DEL REY SECRETLY IN ROCKY ROMANCE WITH MODEL CHASE STOGEL

“Lana i’m begging you wear a real mask,” one user wrote on Instagram while another added, “people my age having serious conditions and getting Corona could easily kill them. You behave like my mom, your [sic] such a Karen, how old are you wtf…” Others called the singer a “Karen,” a new term for entitled, privileged and often clueless women, and took to social media with memes referencing the title of her album “Born To Die.”

In response to the backlash, sister Caroline Grant told The Independent that Del Rey “tested negative” and was standing “more than six feet away” at the signing.

ARIANA GRANDE SHARES FIRST LOOK AT ‘CHARLIE’S ANGELS’ MUSIC VIDEO WITH MILEY CYRUS & LANA DEL RAY

Following Del Rey’s controversial meet-and-greet, she posted a black-and-white video of herself in a cloth, cheetah-printed face mask on Sunday, October 4. “Finally wearing a proper mask ..” one fan commented while another added, “Honey I’m honestly such a big fan, but you need to address the whole mask thing.”

For a singer, Del Rey can often be tone-deaf!