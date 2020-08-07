The Denise Richards–Brandi Glanville hookup drama has a new twist and Lisa Rinna is not happy about it. While denying she ever hooked up with Glanville, Richards made an explosive allegation that the former Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star has slept with other women in their group.

The mom-of-three dropped the bombshell in front of the RHOBH cast, with Bravo cameras rolling, while out to dinner during a group vacation in Rome, Italy.

The 49-year-old actress explained her side of the story saying nothing illicit ever happened between the two when she traveled to guest star on Glanville’s podcast.

“She [had] been wanting to meet me and he goes ‘Can we just go for drinks?’ and I’m like ‘Yeah that’s fine.’ Richards recounted. “She had started asking for probably about a month if I would do her podcast. She flew up and then she flew back to L.A. after that. So, that was that,” Richards said.

While the housewives continued to question what really happened, the former Bond Girl shocked them with a another statement.

“And by the way, Brandi has said that she’s had sex with every single woman she’s come in contact with, including some of the people from this group,” Richards said. “I’m not joking.”

While jaws at the dinner table dropped, Rinna wasn’t buying it for a second. The former Melrose Place star interpreted Richards’ claims as a way to deflect from own guilt.

She responded that she has never had sex with a woman and exclaimed, “I don’t think Brandi Glanville has ever said she’s had sex with me,”

Rinna continued to shut down Richards saying “I think it’s a little bit interesting that you’re saying that right now.” She then pointed her finger at her and sternly said, “don’t even put that out there.”

The evening ended with Richards storming off and saying “I’m done.”

As fans may recall, the drama all started earlier in the season when Glanville confessed to Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards that she and Wild Things actress – who is married to Aaron Phypers, hooked up. Glanville says the actress implied to her that she had an open marriage and went along with the affair but was blindsided when Richards later asked her to deny anything ever happened.